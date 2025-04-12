Detectives close in on a notorious Kikuyu man behind land fraud in Laikipia and recover 135 titles in his car (PHOTOs)







Saturday, April 12, 2025 - Laikipia detectives have arrested John Kabugi Maina alias Kafugi, infamous for his involvement in acquiring land registration through deceitful means.

Upon arrest, detectives recovered 135 title deeds, bearing different names from various land registries, all found in his Toyota Vanguard KCX 035K, black.

Kabugi is currently in custody, undergoing processing pending arraignment.

His vehicle has been detained, as it served as collateral for the illicit transactions linked to fraudulently obtained land.

Meanwhile, the recovered title deeds are being securely held as exhibits in the ongoing investigation.

Via: DCI