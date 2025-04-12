Hasara Kubwa!! PHOTOs of the Ksh 400 million building in Nairobi CBD that may soon be demolished for failing to meet safety guidelines







Saturday, April 12, 2025 - A Nairobi-based businessman with deep roots from Nyeri could lose at least Ksh 400 million following issues and red flags over his 13-storey building in Nairobi.

The building has been under construction amidst compliance issues with traders and businessmen operating along the busy Kenneth Matiba Road complaining that the investment is a future danger that could claim lives.

A spot-check done on Thursday evening by undercover journalists and engineers has left many questions than answers, as to how the Nairobi City County planning department allowed the developer to proceed with construction works without clearance from the department.

It has emerged that the developer is yet to meet set standards since starting the construction works with documents from the planning department indicating that there is zero compliance.

The building is sandwiched between older buildings with over 40 years of existence and its first two floors have already been occupied contrary to regulations of section 72 of PLUPA, 2019.

A notice from the county ordered to stop any construction works, but the developer has been defiant with workers always on the site throughout the day.

The project did not meet the requirements of the Physical and Land Use Planning Act, 2019 with the developer having been required to stay the development until he is compliant.

A group of traders have consequently vowed to write to the Senate, the National Construction Authority and the Engineers Board of Kenya to inspect the building.

The building is being readied for occupation by business entrepreneurs and the fact that it is a 13-storey, the traders operating around it want due diligence followed.

Courtesy: Cyprian Nyakundi