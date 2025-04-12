Hasara Kubwa!! PHOTOs of the Ksh 400 million building in Nairobi CBD that may soon be demolished for failing to meet safety guidelines

Saturday, April 12, 2025 - A Nairobi-based businessman with deep roots from Nyeri could lose at least Ksh 400 million following issues and red flags over his 13-storey building in Nairobi.
The building has been under construction amidst compliance
issues with traders and businessmen operating along the busy Kenneth Matiba
Road complaining that the investment is a future danger that could claim lives.
A spot-check done on Thursday evening by undercover
journalists and engineers has left many questions than answers, as to how the
Nairobi City County planning department allowed the developer to proceed with
construction works without clearance from the department.
It has emerged that the developer is yet to meet set
standards since starting the construction works with documents from the
planning department indicating that there is zero compliance.
The building is sandwiched between older buildings with over
40 years of existence and its first two floors have already been occupied
contrary to regulations of section 72 of PLUPA, 2019.
A notice from the county ordered to stop any construction
works, but the developer has been defiant with workers always on the site
throughout the day.
The project did not meet the requirements of the Physical and
Land Use Planning Act, 2019 with the developer having been required to stay the
development until he is compliant.
A group of traders have consequently vowed to write to the
Senate, the National Construction Authority and the Engineers Board of Kenya to
inspect the building.
The building is being readied for occupation by business entrepreneurs and the fact that it is a 13-storey, the traders operating around it want due diligence followed.
Courtesy: Cyprian
Nyakundi
