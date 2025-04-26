Details of the touching note put inside POPE FRANCIS’ coffin revealed

Saturday, April 26, 2025 - Details of the heartfelt note placed in Pope Francis’s coffin have emerged, offering a moving glimpse into how the beloved 266th pontiff is being remembered.
The note describes him as a "simple and much-loved
shepherd" who "will remain in the heart of the Church and of
humanity," praising him for leaving "a wonderful testimony of
humanity, a life of a saint, and universal fatherhood."
The touching tribute also recalled his humble beginnings as
Archbishop of Buenos Aires, where he traveled by underground rail and bus,
cooked his own meals, and lived among the people he served.
The note beautifully captures the humility, compassion, and
simplicity that defined his papacy and endeared him to millions across the
world.
Pope Francis had been lying in state in a simple wooden
coffin lined with zinc at St. Peter’s Basilica since Wednesday.
His funeral, a grand yet emotional event, drew world leaders
including U.S. President Donald Trump and Prince William.
The open-air service at St. Peter’s Square attracted more
than 500,000 mourners, many of whom camped overnight to say a final, heartfelt
farewell to a pope whose legacy of love, service, and humility will continue to
inspire generations to come.Bottom of Form
