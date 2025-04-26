Details of the touching note put inside POPE FRANCIS’ coffin revealed







Saturday, April 26, 2025 - Details of the heartfelt note placed in Pope Francis’s coffin have emerged, offering a moving glimpse into how the beloved 266th pontiff is being remembered.

The note describes him as a "simple and much-loved shepherd" who "will remain in the heart of the Church and of humanity," praising him for leaving "a wonderful testimony of humanity, a life of a saint, and universal fatherhood."

The touching tribute also recalled his humble beginnings as Archbishop of Buenos Aires, where he traveled by underground rail and bus, cooked his own meals, and lived among the people he served.

The note beautifully captures the humility, compassion, and simplicity that defined his papacy and endeared him to millions across the world.

Pope Francis had been lying in state in a simple wooden coffin lined with zinc at St. Peter’s Basilica since Wednesday.

His funeral, a grand yet emotional event, drew world leaders including U.S. President Donald Trump and Prince William.

The open-air service at St. Peter’s Square attracted more than 500,000 mourners, many of whom camped overnight to say a final, heartfelt farewell to a pope whose legacy of love, service, and humility will continue to inspire generations to come.Bottom of Form

