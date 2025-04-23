A disgruntled guest exposes the lavish Serena Hotel rooms for flooding (VIDEO)







Wednesday, April 23, 2025 - A disgruntled guest had an awful experience at the lavish Serena Hotel after some of the rooms flooded, following the heavy rains that rocked the city.

The flooded rooms caused discomfort to the guests and dented the image of the world-class hotel that attracts both local and foreign guests.

Serena is among the most expensive hotels in the country, and guests who book rooms expect excellent services.

However, it seems that the management is sleeping on the job.

Watch the video.

A disgruntled guest exposes the lavish Serena Hotel rooms for flooding pic.twitter.com/Wi5Zwi82kV — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) April 23, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST