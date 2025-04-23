A disgruntled guest exposes the lavish Serena Hotel rooms for flooding (VIDEO)

Wednesday, April 23, 2025 - A disgruntled guest had an awful experience at the lavish Serena Hotel after some of the rooms flooded, following the heavy rains that rocked the city.
The flooded rooms caused discomfort to the guests and dented
the image of the world-class hotel that attracts both local and foreign guests.
Serena is among the most expensive hotels in the country,
and guests who book rooms expect excellent services.
However, it seems that the management is sleeping on the
job.
Watch the video.
A disgruntled guest exposes the lavish Serena Hotel rooms for flooding pic.twitter.com/Wi5Zwi82kV— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) April 23, 2025
