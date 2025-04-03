Kimathi University Mechanical Engineering student takes his own life after posting a disturbing message on Facebook - He jumped into a dam in Nyeri

Thursday, April 3, 2025 - A body of Kimathi University student was retrieved from a dam after he took his own life.
The deceased student, identified as Joseph Kinyua, was
pursuing a Mechanical Engineering course.
He had posted a disturbing message on his Facebook account
before he jumped into the dam, tragically ending his life at a young age.
The cryptic message that indicated he was battling
depression read, “I hope my death has more meaning than life,”
Sources revealed that Kinyua had previously attempted
suicide, but he was rescued and taken to the hospital.
His death comes at a time when cases of suicide are on the
rise in the country.
Hardly a day passes before a suicide case is reported on social media.
