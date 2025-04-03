Kimathi University Mechanical Engineering student takes his own life after posting a disturbing message on Facebook - He jumped into a dam in Nyeri







Thursday, April 3, 2025 - A body of Kimathi University student was retrieved from a dam after he took his own life.

The deceased student, identified as Joseph Kinyua, was pursuing a Mechanical Engineering course.

He had posted a disturbing message on his Facebook account before he jumped into the dam, tragically ending his life at a young age.

The cryptic message that indicated he was battling depression read, “I hope my death has more meaning than life,”

Sources revealed that Kinyua had previously attempted suicide, but he was rescued and taken to the hospital.

His death comes at a time when cases of suicide are on the rise in the country.

Hardly a day passes before a suicide case is reported on social media.

The Kenyan DAILY POST