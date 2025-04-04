Watch the embarrassing moment a crowd walked out on KIMANI ICHUNG’WAH in Tharaka Nithi as RUTO watched (VIDEO)

Friday, April 4, 2025 - Kikuyu Member of Parliament and Majority Leader in Parliament, Kimani Ichung’wah, was left with an egg on his face after a crowd walked out on him as the Head of State watched, during their tour of Tharaka Nithi on Friday, April 4th.
In the video doing rounds on social media, the people
gathered at the roadside rally are seen walking out when Ichung’wah starts to
speak.
Ichung’wah ignored the people who walked out and continued
addressing those who stayed on.
The incident comes just a day after Ichung’wah was heckled
in Nyandarua in the presence of the President.
Ichung’wah, one of President Ruto’s most trusted allies, has
been getting a hostile reception in the Mt. Kenya region due to his continuous
attacks on former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.
Watch the video of people walking out in Tharaka Nithi the
moment Ichung’wah started speaking.
Crowd drama in Tharaka Nithi: As Kimani Ichung’wah stood to speak during President Ruto’s rally, attendees began walking out — right before Ruto’s eyes. Despite camera attempts to zoom in and conceal it, the walkout was visible. Just a day earlier, Ichung’wah faced heckling in… pic.twitter.com/oXycW3b3P3— Geoffrey Moturi - Kawangware Finest ™ (@cbs_ke) April 4, 2025
Paid crowd walks out on Kimani Ichungwa during Kaongo Ruto's rally in Tharaka Nithi. Mambo inazidi kuchemka! pic.twitter.com/LXBqu3ak1Y— Cornelius K. Ronoh (@itskipronoh) April 4, 2025
