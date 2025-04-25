BUSTED!! A notorious lady who leads a group of fraudsters in Nairobi begs for mercy after a mob threatened to lynch them (VIDEO)

Friday, April 25, 2025 - A group of fraudsters led by a lady was cornered in the streets of Nairobi and almost lynched after trying to con a victim.
The suspects pretend to be in possession of gold from South
Africa and approach unsuspecting victims, with the aim of defrauding them.
The suspects grind padlocks and package them as gold before
looking for gullible people in the streets to con them.
Some people fall into the trap and part with money.
The suspects were cornered by a mob and beaten up after a
victim raised the alarm.
In the video, a lady who leads the gang is seen begging for
mercy, claiming that she was not part of the gang.
“I don’t know them,” she was heard distancing herself from
her accomplices.
The suspects were handed over to the police to face the full
force of the law.
Watch the video.
BUSTED!! A notorious lady who leads a group of fraudsters in Nairobi begs for mercy after a mob threatened to lynch them pic.twitter.com/oa4H9WSiUn— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) April 25, 2025
