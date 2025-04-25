A woman takes her son to court in Ukambani after he threatened to kill her (VIDEO)







Friday, April 25, 2025 - A distressed mother in Ukambani was forced to take her errant son to court after he threatened to kill her.

Addressing the court, the woman told the magistrate that besides her son issuing death threats to her, he has been stealing household items and selling them.

“We can’t live in peace at home. He steals all the household items and sells them. He has also been threatening to kill me,” she painfully said, adding that her son has been problematic since last year in July.

The magistrate issued a free bond to the young man and ruled that the mother should be the contact person.

The magistrate further ruled that the rogue young man would be detained until the time his mother decides that he should be released.

"He will be detained until such a time when you feel he should be released. You are the one to decide when he will get his freedom," the magistrate said.

Watch the video of the court proceedings.

A woman takes her son to court in Ukambani after he threatened to kill her pic.twitter.com/1SQGvAkGrK — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) April 25, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST