BBC’s Blood Parliament documentary exposes JOHN KABOI, the rogue police officer who was instructing his colleagues to kill protesters (PHOTOs &VIDEO)







Monday, April 28, 2025 - A chilling BBC documentary titled Blood Parliament has unmasked the rogue plainclothes officer who issued "shoot to kill" orders during the June 25th, 2024, protests outside Parliament.

The officer, identified as John Kaboi from Central Police Station, was caught on camera shouting ("Ua"), prompting officers to immediately open fire.

Moments later, Erickson Mutisya and David Chege, were shot and killed in cold blood.

The exposé has sent shockwaves across the country, sparking outrage and renewed calls for accountability.

Kenyans are demanding swift Government action to prosecute those responsible and deliver justice for the unarmed protesters, who had been peacefully demonstrating when they were gunned down.

Watch the video below.

John Kaboi, Central Police Station is the plain clothed officer,



Who was heard instructing officers to kill peaceful protestors.



He was heard shouting, "UAA UAA!" as one officer took a shooting position firing several shots at the exact place where David Chege, Erickson Kyalo… pic.twitter.com/BT1T9pO9lP — I am Chege (@_James041) April 28, 2025

