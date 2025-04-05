5 people shot dead by police while protesting against the grabbing of 10,000 acres of land by RUTO and former Narok Governor SAMUEL TUNAI (PHOTOs & VIDEO)







Monday, April 28, 2025 - Five people have been shot dead by police following a peaceful protest that turned violent.

The protestors were demonstrating against the alleged illegal acquisition of 10,000 acres of land at Angata Barrikoi, Kilgoris, by President William Ruto and former Narok Governor Samuel Tunai.

The affected communities have reportedly lived on the land since Kenya’s independence.

Tensions escalated when police disrupted the demonstration and opened fire on the crowd.

Narok Senator Ledama Olekina has condemned the brutal killings of the innocent civilians and vowed to stand with the locals.

Ledama said he will help the community to defend their land from the powerful grabbers (President Ruto and former Narok Governor).

“I am deeply saddened by the reported news of the killings in Angata Barikoi. My heartfelt condolences to all affected. I want to assure you that no one can take your land from you. As your Senator, I stand firmly with you in this difficult time. I will visit the area to gain a better understanding of the situation and offer my support. Once again, my sincere condolences” he tweeted.

