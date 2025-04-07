After Hours: Rael’s Endearments (Episode 28)

Rael begged to go with Allan and her sister to pick up some
of their stuff from her house. She knew that staying back will cause her lots
of anxiety and she was not ready to handle an anxiety attack. They finally
agreed to go with her after she started to cry. She almost laughed at Allan
because emotions had worked in her favor but then was not the time. She got
into his car and they left for her pace.
What they found there left everyone in shock. The house had
been closed alright but the house was a mess. Everything had been turned upside
down. The seats, mattresses, curtains and beddings had been torn by what seemed
like a knife, the carpet was soaking in water, the TV had been smashed, Some of
Rael’s clothes had been dipped inside the toilet bowl and others torn, the
fridge door had been broken so was the cooker and microwave. The house was a total
mess. Rael lost consciousness when she saw all that mess and she had to be
taken out of the house. Priscilla had to call Sandra to come and help rush Rael
to the hospital and stay with her as they sorted out the issue. They also
realized that all her car tires had been slashed.
Allan called in some of his cop friends and started
interrogating the caretaker and the askaris at the gate. All of them claimed to
have witnessed anything weird and that Rael’s boyfriend Steve had come in, said
hi to them and because he was known to them and even had the keys to the house
they did not think he was up to no good. He apparently left after 2 hours and
gave each one of them 200 shillings and promised to give them more when he
returned. This must have been the point he left to track Rael.
The police arrived and after assessing the damage and
listening to the accounts of the askaris and the caretaker, they requested to
see the CCTV footages which showed Steve getting in and out just as the askaris
had explained. The only part they left out was the fact that he gave them two
bottles of alcohol in addition to the money. The CCTV footage near the parking
lot in the basement showed him slashing the tires and even attempting to break
the doors before someone appeared. He looked visibly drunk. The fact that Steve
was in a mental hospital made everything hard because his behavior could be
blamed on mental instability.
Priscilla was shaking with rage. She wanted to walk in to the hospital and
have Steve arrested. She could not stop crying. Allan advised against calling
the wife and asked her to let the police do their work.
“Do not worry. I will make sure I replace everything in the
house and the tires. For now, I need the house lock changed then we go see Rael
in the hospital. Have you talked to Sandra?”
“Yeah, they have given her something to put her to sleep.
She will be fine. I have carried her anxiety meds because I know this will be
hard on her. My sister deserves better honestly.”
“All will be well. I requested to have my other car brought
around. One of my bodyguards will remain behind and ensure change of locks and
that the car has been taken to the garage. Sisi we can go to the hospital.”
“Okay. I need to see her as soon as possible although I know
she is more at ease with Sandra.”
“Why is that?”
“Rael told me you are good at finding out things. Do your
due diligence.”
“I will take that to mean that I should mind my own business
which I will. I respect privacy.”
“What do your parents think about you not wanting to
commit?”
“They do not know that yet but it is none of their business
honestly.”
“I can imagine my brother telling that to my parents. They
will flip and then look for a wife for him.”
“If he is anything like you two, I do not think that will
work.”
“You are right. We are finally at the hospital. Let me
alight here as you go looking for parking space. Find me inside.”
“Okay then”
Priscilla rushed to the ward and was relieved to find Rael
wide awake and even smiling. They hugged and cried for a while before any one
of them could talk.
“I have been so fucking worried about you”
“I am good hun. It is all good.”
“Allan is on his way. He was looking for parking space. We
are so lucky he was around. That man could have fucked us up.”
“I have so many questions but I am even afraid of knowing
the answers.”
“No worries all will be well.”
“I am so sorry you have to experience all this drama. I do
not know where to start from but I just want to get the fuck out of here.”
“Look who is cursing already. Good to see you up and ready
to leave.”
“Allan! Good to see you. I am so ready to leave. I hate
hospitals. Thank you so much for everything.”
“Don’t mention it. Let me see if I can get the hospital to
clear you then we go home.”
“I do not know where the hell my medical card is just let
them bring me the bill I will find ways to sort it out.”
“I got you”
They got cleared within an hour and Rael got discharged. As
much as Sandra wanted the girls to go stay with her, Allan thought it would be
safer if they stayed with him plus he had some work business that needed to be
completed. Rael fell asleep as soon as she got into the car and she was
grateful for the medication because in all honesty her brain had refused to
process all that was happening around her. She could not believe what she just
saw in her own house. She knew she had to face the truth at some point but for
now she needed to sleep. She was shocked to find the car had stopped at a
totally different place from where they were before.
“This is one of my houses. It has all you need. I figured
out since these people knew where you were, a change is important. I know you
don’t have clothes but we can shop for them tomorrow. I need to rush and finish
up with the police and sort out a few things. I have a cook ready for you.
Please feel free. I will check up on you guys before going to sleep. Take care.
“I don’t know how to thank you Allan. This is too much.
Thank you.”
“Don’t mention it. Just promise me that you will in no way
see that psycho again. Don’t delete anything yet though. They might be needed
as evidence.”
“Okay. I promise.”
The house was beautiful and so warm although all Rael wanted
was a hot shower and sleep. She did not want to talk about anything that had
happened today. Thankfully her sister seemed to catch the drift.
“Go shower as I set the table. You need to eat then we can
probably watch a movie as we catch some drinks. This house has a whole movie
theatre. We cannot let that go to waste.”
“Alright although I am feeling quite sleepy.”
“It is okay. You will sleep on the couches. They look pretty
comfortable. I will wake you up once done.”
“You are such a derailer but I need it right now”
“I know…. I know”
Rael could not stop wondering what would have happened to
her if she had not made up with her sister or if she had not met Allan inside
the bus that morning. Steve and the wife would have finished her. She swore
that she would never knowingly date a married man ever again. She was not even
sure that she wanted to date anyone of the male species again. She could write
a whole book on the character development she had received in the hands of men.
Heck, she had even gotten pregnant for Steve and the thought of what would have
happened had she not aborted the baby disgusted her.
Priscilla was right, the movie theatre was so cozy and warm.
They decided to watch comedies just to get off their mind off everything. They
settled for light beers so that they get just a little tipsy and not too drunk
and it felt so good. They laughed and were having so much fun that they did not
hear Allan come in.
“If I bring in a total stranger right now and tell him that
one of you fainted and another one was crying hysterically a few hours ago,
they will call me an outright liar. Good to see you both this happy though. I
was quite worried about living you two alone but I see I was wrong.”
“Hi Allan. Good to see you back. I guess that is our cue to
go to bed.”
“Not at all. You guys can stay up for as long as you want. I
just wanted Rael to know that your HR know that I will be introducing you to my
businesses for the next couple of days so you don’t have to worry about going
to work. The NDA is ready so you can sign it tomorrow. Let me go to sleep I am
tired.”
“Okay, goodnight.”
