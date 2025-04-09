‘You can only hire a Kikuyu’ - Reactions as ERIC OMONDI’s fiancée, LYNNE NJIHIA, dumps the comedian after landing lucrative modelling deal in the UK







Wednesday, April 9, 2025 - Comedian-turned-activist Eric Omondi is once again making headlines, but this time, it's not for his stunts or activism.

This is after his fiancée and mother of his child, Lynne Njihia, officially announced the end of their relationship.

In a heartfelt post on social media, Lynne revealed that the decision to walk away wasn’t easy - but necessary.

“Life update: I've made the decision to end my relationship with Eric Omondi.”

“It wasn't easy, but it's what’s best for my peace, growth, and the future I envision for myself and my daughter.”

“Here's to new beginnings always,” she wrote.

Lynne and Eric’s love story began in April 2020, when they met during a skit audition in Karen.

Their chemistry was instant, and the two grew closer over time.

In August 2023, they welcomed their daughter, Kyla Omondi.

The breakup comes just weeks after Lynne signed a lucrative modeling contract with a UK-based agency, sparking speculation that career moves may have influenced her decision.

She has hinted at relocating to the UK if necessary.

While fans are divided over the split, Eric has previously expressed full support for Lynne’s career, stating he will always cheer her on - even from afar.

As Lynne steps into a new chapter, her decision reflects the growing trend of women choosing personal growth and ambition, even when it means letting go of love.

Below are some reactions from netizens.

