‘You can only hire a Kikuyu’ - Reactions as ERIC OMONDI’s fiancée, LYNNE NJIHIA, dumps the comedian after landing lucrative modelling deal in the UK

Wednesday, April 9, 2025 - Comedian-turned-activist Eric Omondi is once again making headlines, but this time, it's not for his stunts or activism.
This is after his fiancée and mother of his child, Lynne
Njihia, officially announced the end of their relationship.
In a heartfelt post on social media, Lynne revealed that the
decision to walk away wasn’t easy - but necessary.
“Life update: I've made the decision to end my relationship
with Eric Omondi.”
“It wasn't easy, but it's what’s best for my peace, growth,
and the future I envision for myself and my daughter.”
“Here's to new beginnings always,” she wrote.
Lynne and Eric’s love story began in April 2020, when they
met during a skit audition in Karen.
Their chemistry was instant, and the two grew closer over
time.
In August 2023, they welcomed their daughter, Kyla Omondi.
The breakup comes just weeks after Lynne signed a lucrative
modeling contract with a UK-based agency, sparking speculation that career
moves may have influenced her decision.
She has hinted at relocating to the UK if necessary.
While fans are divided over the split, Eric has previously
expressed full support for Lynne’s career, stating he will always cheer her on
- even from afar.
As Lynne steps into a new chapter, her decision reflects the
growing trend of women choosing personal growth and ambition, even when it
means letting go of love.
Below are some reactions from netizens.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
Go and Subscribe to our YouTube
Channel and get the best videos around the country, go HERE>>>
0 Comments