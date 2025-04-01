The SHOCKING moment a driver of a Kisumu bound shuttle brandished a Panga and threatened a female passenger (VIDEO)

Tuesday, April 1, 2025 - A shocking video has surfaced showing the terrifying moment a Kisumu-bound shuttle driver brandished a panga and threatened a passenger after a heated argument.
The confrontation reportedly began when a female passenger
refused to place luggage under her seat, citing discomfort on the long journey.
In a startling turn, the driver brandished a panga,
threatening the passenger as others watched in horror.
Fellow travelers pleaded with him to calm down, fearing bad
luck from a mid-journey quarrel.
The footage has sparked mixed reactions - some condemning
the driver’s reckless aggression, while others questioned why passengers didn’t
leave for their safety.
The incident raises serious concerns about road safety and
passenger rights.
Watch the video below.
Driver wa a Kisumu bound Matatu aliamua kutoa panga after abiria alikataa asiweke mzigo chini ya miguu yake.🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/4JrwHDgcxq— Ole Teya (@TeyaKevin) March 31, 2025
The Kenyan DAILY POST
Go and Subscribe to our YouTube
Channel and get the best videos around the country, go HERE>>>
0 Comments