After Hours: Rael’s Endearments (Episode 27)

“I do not want to pressure you into anything but I want you
to know that I like you and would love to have some fun with you. For now, let
us focus on work. I am a cool person. I am sure I will grow into you.”
“I see full confidence and I like. Let’s work first and let
the rest flow.”
“Good girl. The meat Priscilla had asked for is ready. Where
did she go to?”
“Let me look for her. She must have gone back to the room to
catch some sleep or she is walking around feeding her curiosity”
“Okay. Yes, she is a very curious one that one. I will be
waiting for you guys right here.”
Rael went to look for Riri and just like she thought, she
had gone back to the room to catch some sleep. She woke her up and as they
headed back to the bar area to enjoy the meat, she hoped that Allan would
finally tell her what his businesses entails. For a moment she wondered if her
bosses would allow her to handle this particular client although from the look
of things Allan was the kind of clients who dictate and get what they want. Her
mind went back to Steve and she wondered if he was okay. She was yet to tell
her sister what had just transpired. This man was insane and se should have
seen the signs. He wanted to control her and all her movements all in the name
of trying to protect her. At this point she doubted if the wife was as crazy as
he puts it. He was a narcissist to the core. The worst thing was that she was
genuinely in love with him that even at this point after all the madness, he
stood a chance of being forgiven by her. He must have bewitched her.
“Sweetheart you seem to be in deep thoughts please pick up
your hot towel tukule nyama. I did not bring you here to be sad. Are you still
thinking about your psycho boyfriend?”
“I am fine. My mind wandered for just a bit but I am good.”
“What psycho boyfriend is he talking about?”
“I do not know. Si you ask him.”
“Allan, do you know her boyfriends and their characters
now?”
“Your sister has a story juicier than these ribs. Let us eat
first then we catch up over a bottle of champagne or something.”
“For a man who keeps talking and insisting on privacy, you
should probably learn to practice some yourself.”
“Stop being easily offended. It is never that serious and it
was out of your control. Cheer up. If I was a bad one, I would have let the
situation get out of hand.”
“Can you two tell me what the fuck is going on?”
“Let Allan tell you since he is the one who experienced the
whole thing and is itching to tell the whole world. Do you need a microphone
sir? Twitter account probably?”
“I see someone has a short temper. Never let someone know
that they can control your emotions. It is very dangerous. At this point I am
in control and it can get very messy. I am going to take a small break outside
so that we all cool down and continue enjoying ourselves. You can choose to
tell your sister what happened or not. No pressure.”
“She has to tell me. She has no choice.”
As Allan walked away from the table, Rael stood up and went
to the ladies to catch a break. In all honesty, she was running away from her
sister’s inquisitive eyes. She almost lost it in front of her client. She
should have chosen to ignore him but she fell for his antics. He was right, she
needed to stop being too emotional or at least learn how to hide them. Her
emotions made it so easy to manipulate her. They are what made her get into a
fight with Collins in the first place. It looked like Allan knew her more than
she thought. She had to get back in control and get to know him. She went back
to the table feeling more composed and ready to face her sister.
“Spill”
“Steve tracked us and came to cause mayhem here while we
were asleep. He was demanding to be allowed in to see me.”
“What the fuck! Enhe? Then?”
“The security team held him and after doing a background
check, they called his wife to come pick him up”
“Yaani even when you are asleep, the drama in your life
continues.”
“I am the drama”
“What does Allan thinkabout all this?”
“That I cannot dare say I cannot be in a non commital
relationship yet I am dating a married man”
“He ain’t wrong though. Has Steve talked to you?”
“I blocked him”
“What time? You talked to that man despite me warning you,
right? What kind of golden dick does this man carry between his legs Rael?”
“I think it is her that has a golden pussy to be honest. The
way that man was behaving was way out of character of a normal man”
“Can we just let this go for now? My head is spinning”
“I just need to know that this guy will not bother you
again. What in the psycho behavior is that?”
“I do not think he will be bothering her for a while. The
wife claimed that he suffers from bipolar and she was going to check him in to
a mental hospital for admission as suggested by the doctor.”
“What the fuck. My Steve has bipolar?”
“Are you shocked? I am glad he is far away from you for now.
I should probably go back with you to the United States. You keep attracting
shitty and troubled men.”
“Are you calling me shitty?”
“Are you her man now?”
“Not yet but no need to go back with her. I will take good
care of her. No more shitty men in her life.”
Just as they had started enjoying their meat and drinks, one
of the security guards walked in, whispered something in Allan’s ear and he
turned to look at Rael and walked out of the room.
“Whatever is happening has something to do with me. Why did
they look at me like that?”
“Relax, Allan looks like a man who is in charge of his
business. All will be well.”
After what looked like an eternity, Allan came back, sat
down looked at Rael and shook his head.
“What now?”
“Steve has lost it. He has refused to take any medication
unless he sees you. The wife is here and is desperate. She wants you to go with
her.”
“Nonsense. My sister is going nowhere. Let them give him an
injection to put him out then they can administer any drug they want. I am a
doctor, I can write down a prescription for them but Rael is going nowhere.”
“Same thing I told them. This is a sick man and he probably
does not know what he is talking about. Then this woman works for the flying
squad. What if they want to make Rael disappear? I have made a few calls and I
have been advised against letting her out of my sight.”
“Exactly. I am not buying that bullshit.”
“At what point will I be asked what I want?”
“At the point of ordering your drinks. We know you are in
love but just let this go. Let us handle everything. That woman wants you out
of her way. I don’t even think it is safe for you to go back to your house. We
will go with Priscilla and pick up a few things that you need then you will
stay here until I am one hundred percent certain that you are safe”
“I do not think it is that serious guys”
“Of course you don’t sissy. This man and his wife are
something else. The worst thing is that they know where you live. We had better
be safe than sorry. Allan, has the woman left or do I go and give her a piece
of my mind?”
“What did I tell you ladies about emotions? Feel them but do
not let them rule you. Everything is under control. As long as I am with you
guys, all will be well.”
“How do I know you are not another psycho?”
“I might be, but for now you are safe with this psycho. Take
a few glasses of champagne and whiskey shots as you think about the things that
you need from your house. You need to be away from there for about 3 to 7
days.”
“My sister’s middle name should be drama”
“Hehehe! Thankfully, in my line of work I am used to more
drama than you can ever imagine. This is child’s play to be honest”
“What do you do?”
“You will soon know baby girl. You will soon know. I just
need to finish up some things with your bosses, have you sign the
Non-Disclosure Agreement and we will be good to go.
0 Comments