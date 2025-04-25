RUTO’s friend, SWARUP MISHRA, accuses developed nations of linking his hospital to organ trafficking - Claims they are jealous of his hospital's advanced technology







Friday, April 25, 2025 - Mediheal Hospital Founder, Swarup Mishra, has defended his hospital’s operations, after it was linked to controversial kidney transplant practices and organ trafficking.

Mishra maintained that the facility has no regrets for performing kidney transplants or offering services to international patients in Kenya.

He claimed that the accusations are driven by jealousy from developed nations who were, in his view, uncomfortable with a Kenyan hospital advancing in specialised procedures like organ transplants.

“Many countries that have benefited economically from kidney transplant procedures were displeased when Mediheal began offering these services. They used various tactics to tarnish our reputation,” he said.

The former MP said he was ready to face legal and public scrutiny surrounding the matter, reiterating his unwavering support for the institution’s practices.

He remains confident that ongoing investigations will exonerate Mediheal and assured the public that the hospital was fully cooperating with government health agencies, regulators, and investigators probing the transplant operations.

Mishra further said 476 kidney transplants had been carried out at the facility, with 62 patients coming from Israel.

However, the majority, 372, were Kenyans.

Mishra added that only 10 patients had died due to transplant-related complications, citing this as one of the lowest mortality rates globally.

The Kenyan DAILY POST