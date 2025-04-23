CCTV footage exposes how Ashton Mombasa Apparel EPZ Ltd General Manager, VARUN KAMAL, mistreats Kenyan workers, including physically assaulting them

Wednesday, April 23, 2025 - Workers at Ashton Mombasa Apparel EPZ Limited, located in Jomvu, Mombasa County, have come forward alleging serious labour-related misconduct by the company's general manager, an expatriate of Asian descent.
According to complaints reportedly submitted to authorities,
the manager is accused of subjecting local staff to verbal abuse, intimidation,
and physical aggression within the workplace.
Some of the alleged incidents are said to have been captured
on CCTV, with employees describing what they view as a pattern of mistreatment
that goes beyond standard employer-employee disputes.
Those familiar with the situation claim that employees who
attempt to question or challenge the manager’s conduct are either dismissed or
excluded from contract renewals, in some cases after serving the company for
more than ten years.
The claims suggest that the disciplinary measures may have
been selectively applied to silence dissent.
The accusations come at a time when labour conditions within
Export Processing Zones have increasingly drawn public attention, particularly
around the treatment of Kenyan workers by foreign-owned or foreign-managed
firms.
The affected workers have called on the Directorate of
Criminal Investigations (DCI) and the Mombasa office of the Ministry of Labour
to urgently intervene and investigate the matter.
"Hi Nyakundi.
There exists a General Manager, an expatriate of Asian descent, by the name Mr
Varun Kamal at Ashton Mombasa Apparel EPZ Ltd in Jomvu.
This GM is inhumane
and a bully in many ways. He regularly shouts at, harasses, insults, abuses,
and even physically assaults local staff.
These are among many
other acts that do not align with proper labour standards.
Some of these
incidents have been captured on CCTV.
What we have shared is
just one isolated case.
We are calling on the
relevant authorities, particularly the Police, the DCI, and the Labour Office
in Mombasa, to intervene and protect the workers.
A number of victims
are ready to come forward and provide their testimonies along with evidence.
This foreigner has
been acting with total impunity, taking the law into his own hands.
Some employees have
already been dismissed as “non-performers” at the end of their contracts, even
after working at the company for over a decade. The truth is that they spoke
out against the manager’s misconduct."
CCTV footage exposes how Ashton Mombasa Apparel EPZ Ltd General Manager, VARUN KAMAL, mistreats Kenyan workers, including physically assaulting them pic.twitter.com/IAQ0lJLNEc— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) April 23, 2025
Credit: Cyprian
Nyakundi
Go and Subscribe to our YouTube
Channel and get the best videos around the country, go HERE>>>
0 Comments