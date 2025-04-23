CCTV footage exposes how Ashton Mombasa Apparel EPZ Ltd General Manager, VARUN KAMAL, mistreats Kenyan workers, including physically assaulting them







Wednesday, April 23, 2025 - Workers at Ashton Mombasa Apparel EPZ Limited, located in Jomvu, Mombasa County, have come forward alleging serious labour-related misconduct by the company's general manager, an expatriate of Asian descent.

According to complaints reportedly submitted to authorities, the manager is accused of subjecting local staff to verbal abuse, intimidation, and physical aggression within the workplace.

Some of the alleged incidents are said to have been captured on CCTV, with employees describing what they view as a pattern of mistreatment that goes beyond standard employer-employee disputes.

Those familiar with the situation claim that employees who attempt to question or challenge the manager’s conduct are either dismissed or excluded from contract renewals, in some cases after serving the company for more than ten years.

The claims suggest that the disciplinary measures may have been selectively applied to silence dissent.

The accusations come at a time when labour conditions within Export Processing Zones have increasingly drawn public attention, particularly around the treatment of Kenyan workers by foreign-owned or foreign-managed firms.

The affected workers have called on the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and the Mombasa office of the Ministry of Labour to urgently intervene and investigate the matter.

"Hi Nyakundi. There exists a General Manager, an expatriate of Asian descent, by the name Mr Varun Kamal at Ashton Mombasa Apparel EPZ Ltd in Jomvu.

This GM is inhumane and a bully in many ways. He regularly shouts at, harasses, insults, abuses, and even physically assaults local staff.

These are among many other acts that do not align with proper labour standards.

Some of these incidents have been captured on CCTV.

What we have shared is just one isolated case.

We are calling on the relevant authorities, particularly the Police, the DCI, and the Labour Office in Mombasa, to intervene and protect the workers.

A number of victims are ready to come forward and provide their testimonies along with evidence.

This foreigner has been acting with total impunity, taking the law into his own hands.

Some employees have already been dismissed as “non-performers” at the end of their contracts, even after working at the company for over a decade. The truth is that they spoke out against the manager’s misconduct."

CCTV footage exposes how Ashton Mombasa Apparel EPZ Ltd General Manager, VARUN KAMAL, mistreats Kenyan workers, including physically assaulting them pic.twitter.com/IAQ0lJLNEc — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) April 23, 2025

Credit: Cyprian Nyakundi