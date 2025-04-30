A depressed young man jumps to his death in Chaka Town - See PHOTOs







Wednesday, April 30, 2025 - A young man tragically lost his life on April 30th, 2025, after reportedly jumping from the fifth floor of the Swans Business Centre in Chaka Town, Kieni East, Nyeri County.

The incident, which occurred earlier today, has left the local community in mourning and sparked discussions about mental health challenges among young people in Kenya.

Locals milled around the scene of the tragic incident before police collected the body.

Authorities have launched investigations into the tragic incident.

