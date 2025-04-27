A police officer takes his own life in Kakamega and leaves behind a suicide note - Details of the suicide note revealed







Sunday, April 27, 2025 - A police officer is said to have taken his own life inside his rented house located 100 metres from his workstation.

According to a police report, the officer identified as Calvince Okello, hanged himself using a manila rope.

Okello’s lifeless body was discovered by a neighbour, who got concerned about his whereabouts and went to visit him.

The neighbour told police that he found the deceased’s door locked and, upon peeping through the window, he discovered the lifeless body.

He immediately went to the deceased’s workstation to report the incident.

Police visited the scene and found a suicide note next to the deceased’s body.

The officer revealed in the note that he had fallen into depression because of domestic problems, leading him to suicide.

His body was moved to the morgue as police conduct more investigations.

Below is a screenshot of the police report.

The Kenyan DAILY POST