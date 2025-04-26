PHOTO of Governor ANN WAIGURU palatial home overlooking Thiba Dam as it emerges that she is looting Kirinyaga County dry







Saturday, April 26, 2025 - Kirinyaga Governor Ann Waiguru lives in a multi-million home located near Thiba Dam.

Renowned social media personality Francis Gaitho shared a photo of the governor’s palatial residence and called her out for living lavishly while the hospitals in the county are not equipped.

Waiguru, who masterminded the NYS scam, is among the most corrupt Governors in the country.

See the photo.

The Kenyan DAILY POST