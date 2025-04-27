Is this the toughest job in Kenya? Not for the faint hearted (PHOTO)







Sunday, April 27, 2025 - A photo of a Scania bus engine and open chassis being driven from Mombasa to the assembling plant in Nairobi has left netizens talking.

With no cabin for shelter, drivers brave harsh weather and even encounters with wildlife along the way.

Netizens are calling it one of the toughest jobs in Kenya, a true test of endurance and courage on the open road.

See the photo and reactions below.

