The scary moment a Chopper carrying three UDA MPs had trouble landing at a funeral in Baringo (VIDEO)







Wednesday, April 23, 2025 - There was a tense moment at a funeral in Baringo yesterday when a helicopter carrying three UDA MPs struggled to land.

The chopper, transporting Tiaty MP, William Kamket, Mogotio MP, Reuben Kiborek, and Baringo North MP, Joseph Kipkoros Makilap, made several failed attempts to touch down.

A video shared online captured the pilot circling the area for nearly three minutes before managing a safe landing, bringing visible relief to the gathered mourners who had watched anxiously.

Watch the video below.

