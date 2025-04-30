Flamboyant Zimbabwean businessman linked to ‘wash wash’ shares PHOTOs in a meeting with RUTO as he mocks those questioning the source of his wealth!







Wednesday, April 30, 2025 - Controversial Zimbabwean businessman Wicknell Chivayo has stirred fresh debate online after mocking critics who continue to question the source of his wealth.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Chivayo, who has previously been accused of corruption, fraud, and money laundering in Zimbabwe, shared photos of himself in a meeting with President William Ruto and boasted about rubbing shoulders with the powerful.

“The richest people in the world build networks… Competition happens at the bottom. People at the top are busy collaborating,” Chivayo wrote. “Let the dogs bark, the lion remains king… I’ll stay focused on my purpose. Criticism and doubt don’t define my worth.”

Chivayo, who once described himself as a future billionaire, added: “One thing about a hustler - we’ll always figure out a way while everyone else is complaining.”

His post comes months after the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission announced plans to investigate him and former associates over a suspected US$40 million fraud linked to a Zimbabwe Electoral Commission tender.

Chivayo’s lavish lifestyle has attracted scrutiny.

He recently bought two Maybachs within a week - one in Johannesburg for R3.5 million and another in Harare for US$400,000, which he dismissed as “little change.”

Earlier this year, President Ruto hosted Chivayo and his wife at State House, Nairobi, after they arrived in Kenya aboard a private jet.

The Kenyan DAILY POST