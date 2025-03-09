Youths chant ‘RAILA Must Go’ and ‘RUTO Must Go’ and walk out of Gusii Stadium in Kisii County, where he attended a football match (VIDEO)







Sunday, March 9, 2025 - Chants of "Raila Must Go” rent the air at Gusii Stadium in Kisii County as a section of youths voiced their discontent, following the arrival of the ODM Party Leader who recently entered into a political cooperation agreement with President William Ruto.

The hostile reception signals growing unease within a region that has historically been a stronghold for Odinga but now appears divided over his political pact with Ruto.

In the video, Raila is seen trying to calm down the youths in vain.

“Vijana Hoiye,” he shouted repeatedly as the youths walked out of the stadium in protest.

