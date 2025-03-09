Former car thief exposes tricks used to steal parked vehicles in under 30 seconds in Kenya - All car owners should watch this (VIDEO)







Sunday, March 9, 2025 - A reformed car thief has revealed the tricks used to steal parked cars, shedding light on the alarming ease with which criminals execute vehicle theft.

In a viral video circulating online, the former thief explained that their first step was to identify vulnerable cars by slapping them with a hand to check for an alarm system.

Vehicles with alarms were generally avoided, while those without were prime targets.

Once they found a car without an alarm, they would use a special key to break the door lock.

Inside, they would immediately locate the cut-out switch and disable it by disconnecting the wiring.

One of their accomplices, an expert in car wiring, would easily identify the cut-out’s location.

To start the car, they would cut and join specific wires, allowing them to drive off in under 30 seconds.

If the car had a tracker, they would initially drive away before disabling it, ensuring that by the time the owner reported the theft, they had already gained significant distance.

The revelations have sparked concern among car owners, highlighting the need for enhanced vehicle security measures.Bottom of Form

Watch the video below.

A kenyan Man explains how Cars are stolen in kenya! pic.twitter.com/Mnw6diPmB5 — The Kenyan Vigilante (@KenyanSays) March 8, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST