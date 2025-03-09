Two female officers ejected from a Matatu by angry stage crew – They were soliciting bribes! Wakenya Wamechoka! (VIDEO)

Sunday, March 9, 2025 - Kenyans are increasingly fed up with corrupt uniformed officers harassing matatu operators for bribes.
A viral video shows two female county askaris from a Mt. Kenya
County being forced to abandon their mission after attempting to arrest a
matatu driver.
Angry matatu stage crew and bystanders confronted the
officers, demanding they leave the driver alone.
Overpowered, the askaris exited the front seat and walked
away as the furious crowd jeered at them.
The incident underscores growing public frustration with
rogue officers exploiting hardworking Kenyans, with netizens now boldly
standing up against these greedy enforcers.
Watch the video below.
Two female officers tried to join the matatu cockpit, but the Stage crew had other plans – no violence, just a firm 'Mumekuja sana!' exit. pic.twitter.com/0KRVACaydO— Abdulahi Adan (@AbdulahiAdan10) March 8, 2025
