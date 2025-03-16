Woman arrested for burning and brutally assaulting husband with a machete over plans to marry second wife in Migori - DETAILS!







Sunday, March 16, 2025 - Police have arrested a middle-aged woman accused of brutally assaulting her husband with hot water before attacking him with a machete at Kadar-Posi village in Uriri, Migori County.

According to North Kanyamkago area Chief Silvance Owiti, the victim, Evance Odhiambo, was attacked by his wife, Emilly Otieno, on Saturday night around 9 p.m.

The assault left him with severe burns and deep cuts on his head and other parts of his body.

Reports indicate that Otieno first poured boiling water on her husband before picking up a machete and slashing him multiple times.

Neighbors responded to his distress and rushed him to Migori Level Four Hospital, where he is currently receiving treatment.

The suspect is in police custody as investigations continue.

While the exact motive is still unclear, preliminary findings suggest the attack may have been fueled by allegations that Odhiambo was planning to take a second wife.

“We are yet to establish the motives behind the attack, but preliminary investigations have established that the woman attacked her husband because she heard that he was planning to marry a second wife,” the chief stated.Bottom of Form