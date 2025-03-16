ALAI blasts SIFUNA for attacking RUTO and snubbing the President’s Nairobi tour - ‘This one will soon learn how ODM works’

Sunday,
March 16, 2025 - Nairobi Senator and ODM Secretary
General, Edwin Sifuna, is facing backlash from a section of ODM leaders over
his position on the party’s pact with President William Ruto.
His absence from Ruto’s recent city tours - meant to
solidify the ODM-UDA pact - has raised eyebrows, with critics questioning his
commitment to the deal.
Sifuna, however, has dismissed the
criticism, arguing that the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between
ODM and UDA on March 7th at KICC does not obligate him to accompany
the President on his visits.
Speaking during the burial of veteran
pilot Gitahi, husband of ODM-nominated Senator Betty Batuli Montet, Sifuna
clarified his stance.
"There is nowhere in the agreement
that states the ODM Secretary General must accompany the President to his
meetings," he asserted.
Citing a recent event where Raila
Odinga attended a burial in Kiambu without UDA’s SG, he insisted that his focus
remains on his Senate duties, adding, “2027 people will decide.”
However, Kileleshwa MCA, Robert Alai,
has warned Sifuna that his defiance could cost him his place in ODM.
Taking to X, Alai wrote, “Once upon a time, nobody had a sharper tongue than Miguna Miguna. The sharp tongue will be tamed. Soon.”
