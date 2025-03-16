Vietnam dismisses RUTO’s plea to pardon MARGARET NDUTA, who is facing execution for trafficking drugs - ‘Our laws apply equally’







Sunday, March 16, 2025 - The Vietnamese Government has issued a firm response to Kenya’s request for clemency in the case of Margaret Nduta, a Kenyan national facing execution after being convicted of drug smuggling.

Nduta, a native of Murang’a County, was sentenced after being found guilty of trafficking two kilograms of illegal drugs into Vietnam, a country known for its strict enforcement of drug laws.

In a statement shared by Gatundu North MP, Elijah Njoroge Kururia, Vietnamese authorities reiterated their tough stance on drug-related offenses, asserting that their laws apply equally to all offenders, regardless of nationality.

The response comes just hours after MP Kururia claimed that President William Ruto had personally reached out to Vietnam and was awaiting their feedback.

The statement from Vietnam emphasized that their leader does not interfere in judicial matters, even when Vietnamese citizens face the same fate.

“This is not about citizenship; it is about protecting our children from killer substances,” the statement read, further questioning Kenya’s record on similar cases. “How many Vietnamese citizens arrested in Kenya have been pardoned?”

Nduta’s fate remains uncertain as diplomatic efforts continue.