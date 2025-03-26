Wife of missing Machakos MCA, who had threatened to move a motion to impeach Governor WAVINYA NDETI, recounts his last moments







Wednesday, March 26, 2025 - Muthwani Ward Member of County Assembly (MCA), Dominic Maitha, has been reported missing since Monday, March 24th, 2025.

According to his wife, Juliet Ngare, Maitha left for the Machakos County Assembly that morning, passing through their rural home in Kaloleni, Machakos Sub-county, but did not return home as expected.

Ngare last spoke with him around 10:30 pm that evening, when he assured her that he will spend the night in the village.

However, subsequent attempts to reach him on his three mobile phones have been unsuccessful, as all have been switched off.

Concerned family members reported his disappearance to the Machakos Police Station on Tuesday, March 25th.

The disappearance has caused an uproar among relatives, supporters, and political leaders, who are urging authorities to expedite efforts to locate him.

Kinanie MCA, Francis Kavyu, and Mbiuni MCA, Peter Kilonzo, have called for Maitha’s immediate release, alleging that the County Government and Governor Wavinya Ndeti may be involved due to Maitha’s recent threats to initiate an impeachment motion against her.

The MCA had expressed fears about his security before he went missing.

He claimed that he was being trailed by unknown individuals.

“Goons were hired to attack me on Friday at Athi River together with Francis Wambua Kavyu but the mission failed. On Saturday the same happened at Githunguri jetview primary school. It failed too. On Monday they trailed me at night but I escaped their dragnet. I'm ready to die but not ready to be compromised,” he wrote on social media before his mysterious disappearance.