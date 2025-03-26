Political Analyst sparks debate with his take on KIKUYU vs KALENJIN thieves and the economy - This is interesting! (VIDEO)







Wednesday, March 26, 2025 - Renowned Political Analyst Joakim Simiyu has stirred a heated debate online with his bold comparison of Kalenjin and Kikuyu thieves.

Speaking during an interview with a local media house, Simiyu claimed that the key difference lies in how each group handles stolen money.

“A Kalenjin thief loots and stashes the money in their bedroom safe, keeping it out of circulation. On the other hand, a Kikuyu thief steals but invests in businesses, creating jobs and boosting the economy,” he explained.

While condemning both, Simiyu asserted, “If I had to choose, I’d rather have a Kikuyu thief.”

He further linked Kenya’s current cash crunch to the dominance of Kalenjins in senior Government positions, alleging that they hoard stolen funds instead of reinvesting them.

His remarks have sparked a heated debate, with some agreeing that corruption affects economic circulation, while others criticized him for fueling tribal stereotypes.

Regardless, his take has ignited important discussions on corruption and its economic impact.

Watch the interesting video below.

