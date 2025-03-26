From Grace to Grass!! Broke and struggling city car dealer, KHALIF KAIRO, remanded after failing to raise a Ksh 2 million bond







Wednesday, March 26, 2025 - Disgraced city car dealer, who was arrested on Tuesday shortly after attending a court session, will remain in remand after he failed to raise a Ksh 2 million bond.

Kairo was arraigned at Kibera Law Courts after another victim accused him of failing to deliver a car despite paying the full amount.

The once-celebrated car dealer was released on a Sh 2 million bond without an option of bail.

However, he couldn’t raise the money.

Kairo took to his X account and accused police of frustrating him.

“I keep trying to rebuild and settle issues but the police frustration is really taking a toll. I will not be able to raise the 2m bond, so its remand for now. We will rebuild, restructure and God will see us through. Am going offline, nawapenda and keep praying for me,’’ he tweeted.

“Mr Paul Wachira of DCI_Kenya, I am giving you two options. 1. kill me 2.leave me alone. I do not fear anyone under the sun na si wewe umeniweka hii town. Even if you compromise the system to frustrate me, My God is bigger and i will still win,” he added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST