SUSAN KIHIKA linked to a romantic relationship with her employee, SAMUEL MWAURA, after alleged flopped marriage - She has handed over all responsibilities to him

Tuesday, March 4, 2025 - A whistleblower has accused Nakuru Governor Susan Kihika of running the County Government like a ‘kiosk’, denying the residents essential services.
Reports indicate that the first-time Governor, who has
disappeared from the public limelight for quite some time, has handed over all
responsibilities to the County Secretary, Dr. Samuel Mwaura.
The Governor is also allegedly involved in a romantic
relationship with Dr. Mwaura, with reports
emerging that her marriage with prominent businessman Sam Mburu hit a snag.
“Nakuru Governor Susan Kihika has handed over all
responsibilities to Dr. Samuel Mwaura, the current County Secretary.
Additionally, there are rumors circulating that the two may have a romantic
relationship. Is this legally permissible? The county appears to be in total
chaos,” the whistleblower wrote to
blogger Cyprian Nyakundi.
Last month, Susan Kihika was
forced to break her silence after social media erupted about her whereabouts.
Her absence from administrative
duties sparked anger among residents of Nakuru, who went to social media asking
questions about how she was running the County remotely.
Kihika claimed she was on maternity leave.
0 Comments