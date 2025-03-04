SUSAN KIHIKA linked to a romantic relationship with her employee, SAMUEL MWAURA, after alleged flopped marriage - She has handed over all responsibilities to him







Tuesday, March 4, 2025 - A whistleblower has accused Nakuru Governor Susan Kihika of running the County Government like a ‘kiosk’, denying the residents essential services.

Reports indicate that the first-time Governor, who has disappeared from the public limelight for quite some time, has handed over all responsibilities to the County Secretary, Dr. Samuel Mwaura.

The Governor is also allegedly involved in a romantic relationship with Dr. Mwaura, with reports emerging that her marriage with prominent businessman Sam Mburu hit a snag.

“Nakuru Governor Susan Kihika has handed over all responsibilities to Dr. Samuel Mwaura, the current County Secretary. Additionally, there are rumors circulating that the two may have a romantic relationship. Is this legally permissible? The county appears to be in total chaos,” the whistleblower wrote to blogger Cyprian Nyakundi.

Last month, Susan Kihika was forced to break her silence after social media erupted about her whereabouts.

Her absence from administrative duties sparked anger among residents of Nakuru, who went to social media asking questions about how she was running the County remotely.

Kihika claimed she was on maternity leave.