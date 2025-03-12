A passenger dies on the spot along Thika Road after being thrown out of a moving bus by a rogue Super Metro conductor - They were arguing over 30 bob (PHOTOs)







Wednesday, March 12, 2025 - A tragic incident occured along Thika Road after a middle-aged man, Gilbert Thuo Kimani, allegedly died after being thrown out of a moving Super Metro bus.

According to eyewitness reports, the incident was triggered by a fare dispute between Gilbert and the conductor of the bus en route to Kahawa Wendani.

The conductor allegedly demanded Ksh 80, but Gilbert only had Ksh 50, leading to a heated exchange.

In a shocking turn of events, the conductor allegedly opened the door and pushed Gilbert out while the vehicle was still moving.

Gilbert fell onto the tarmac and was run over by the same bus, dying on the spot.

His body was taken to General Kago Mortuary, while traffic officers from Kahawa impounded the vehicle for investigations.

The incident has sparked calls for justice and stricter regulations on public transport conductors.

