When President RUTO stepped out rocking Christian Louboutin’s ‘Red Bottom’ shoes worth a staggering Ksh 630,000 (PHOTOs)







Saturday, March 1, 2025 - After National Assembly Majority Leader, Kimani Ichung’wah, faced a backlash for wearing Ksh 122,000 Christian Louboutin ‘Red Bottom’ shoes during an Al Jazeera interview, netizens have now uncovered photos of President William Ruto wearing the same luxury brand.

Ruto was spotted in the designer footwear during last year’s Madaraka Day celebrations, with reports indicating that his pair cost a staggering Ksh 630,000.

This revelation has sparked outrage, with many Kenyans questioning the President’s commitment to the austerity measures he has been advocating.

Critics argue that while Ruto calls for economic sacrifices, his extravagant spending paints a different picture.

The controversy has fueled accusations that the President and his allies are living lavishly while ordinary citizens struggle with the high cost of living.

