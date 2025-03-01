CHEBUKATI’s brother speaks on his death and reveals that he fell ill immediately after elections - This man suffered (VIDEO)







Saturday, March 1, 2025 - A brother to former Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chairman, Wafula Chebukati, has opened up about his death ahead of his burial, slated for Saturday, March 8th, at his Sabata farm in Kitale.

According to Chebukati’s brother, he fell ill immediately after the contentious 2022 general elections.

He started complaining of having an eye problem and sought medical help locally.

He was diagnosed with a tumour.

When the tumour recurred, he was flown to Germany for an operation.

He stayed in Germany for 5 months and returned to the country in December 2024.

His health deteriorated after the tumour recurred again.

He was admitted to a city hospital in the intensive care unit (ICU) until his death.

Contrary to reports that Chebukati was bribed to declare Ruto the President, his brother said he was an honest man who always respected the constitution.

Chebukati played a pivotal role in shaping Kenya’s electoral landscape, presiding over three elections, including the repeat 2017 presidential poll.

He earned widespread respect for his unwavering commitment to the Constitution, the rule of law, and democratic principles.

Watch the video of his brother.

Former IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati's brother speaks! pic.twitter.com/nJmo95n14A — The Kenyan Vigilante (@KenyanSays) March 1, 2025