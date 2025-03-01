These PHOTOs of Defense Cabinet Secretary, SOIPAN TUYA, in full military uniform have left Kenyans talking







Saturday, March 1, 2025 – Defence Cabinet Secretary Soipan Tuya stepped out in full military uniform while overseeing the rigorous training of cadets at Lerata Battle Camp ahead of their deployment for the African Union Support and Stabilization Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM).

The cadets, drawn from Kenya, Mozambique, Tanzania, Rwanda, Uganda, Egypt, Burkina Faso, Sierra Leone, and Malawi, were issued with final orders for their Grand Finale exercise.

Tuya was accompanied by Kenya Army Commander Lt. Gen. David Tarus, Major Gen. Fredrick Leuria, Major Gen. Abdulkadir Burje, Brig. Joel Arimi, and other senior military officers.

The Kenyan DAILY POST