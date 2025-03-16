Videos of a rogue drunk motorist who was endangering the lives of other motorists along Thika Road at night



Sunday, March 16, 2025 - A motorist was captured on camera driving recklessly along Thika Road on Saturday night while heavily intoxicated, posing danger to other motorists.

The rogue driver hit another vehicle and sped off, prompting the motorist to chase him down along the busy highway.

When he caught up with him, he pretended to slow down before speeding again.

Watch the videos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST

Go and Subscribe to our YouTube Channel and get the best videos around the country, go HERE>>> 


Tags

Post a Comment

0 Comments