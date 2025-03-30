PHOTOs of the Kamba lady who gave ex-Citizen TV’s host KIMANI MBUGUA cocaine at a party and shattered his life







Sunday, March 30, 2025 - Former Citizen TV host, Kimani Mbugua’s woes begun after he was given cocaine at a party, shattering his life.

At the time, Mbugua was at the top of his career and he was dating a lady identified as Mutanu Mutisya alias Mollage, a social media influencer.

Kimani’s father revealed in a past interview that his son’s mental health deteriorated after the party.

“He had a bash. Ilikuwa birthday yake na ilikuwa kubwa (It was his birthday and it was a big one). The sister took his phone akapitia akaona picha alikuwa anaanguka akitapika na kuna wasichana wanampiga (and went through it and saw pictures of him falling and vomiting and girls were hitting him),” Kimani’s father said.

“My daughter said aliona kwa glass yake kuna white substances zinaekwa (she saw white substances being put in his glass). Na anaambiwa kunywa na anatapika na anaanguka (And he was being told to drink and he was vomiting and falling down). So I told my daughter if we could consolidate the phone but how it got lost we don't know because we wanted evidence that was there,’’ he added.

When Kimani was taken to the hospital, a toxicology test confirmed the presence of hard drugs in his system, leading his father to believe his son was given drugs at the party.

Kimani is still struggling with mental health even after he was taken to rehab.

He has been loitering around in Thika collecting dirt and consuming cheap liquor.

Below are photos of his ex-girlfriend, who shattered his life.

