Watch a video of police officers providing security as powerful Somali cartels fence grabbed public land along Ngong Road - This country has gone to the dogs







A concerned Kenyan has recorded a video of a piece of public land being fenced after it was reportedly grabbed by powerful Somali cartels with the help of influential government officials.

The grabbed prime land, estimated to be worth billions, belonged to the Kenya Railways.

Armed police officers were filmed providing security as the land was being fenced.

Commenting on the video, renowned social media personality Francis Gaitho urged Kenyans to take action before Ruto’s rogue regime takes the country to the dogs.

“Public land along Ngong Road grabbed from Kenya Railways and the excision supervised by police. This country is a crime scene. By 2027, this people will have grabbed our souls. It’s time for action. No more cheap talk,” Gaitho tweeted.

