Blow to ICHUNG’WAH as High Court declines to stop Ksh 11 million defamation case by Lawyer DANSTAN OMARI







Thursday, March 6, 2025 - National Assembly Majority Leader, Kimani Ichung’wah, has suffered a legal setback after the High Court dismissed his attempt to halt defamation proceedings filed against him by prominent lawyer Danstan Omari.

In a ruling on Thursday, Justice Thropsisa Cherere denied Ichung’wah’s request to stay the case, stating that he had failed to prove how continuing the proceedings would cause him irreparable harm.

The court also directed the legislator to cover Omari’s legal costs.

“The application seeking a stay of proceedings is disallowed,” Justice Cherere ruled, adding that if Ichung’wah’s appeal succeeds, the court can still grant appropriate remedies without disrupting the legal process.

Ichung’wah had sought to overturn an injunction issued by Magistrate C.K. Cheptoo, which barred him from publishing or republishing defamatory content about Omari and required him to cover legal expenses.

Omari’s legal team accused Ichung’wah of trying to delay the case to avoid testifying.

“This is a lazy attempt to evade accountability. Even the trial court acknowledged that our suit has a high probability of success,” Omari stated.

Ichung’wah, represented by lawyer Cecil Miller, challenged the injunction, but the High Court’s ruling clears the way for the defamation suit to proceed without further delays.

The feud between the Kikuyu MP and the vocal lawyer began on February 1st, 2023, after Omari praised Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga while criticizing President William Ruto.

He dismissed Ruto as a "local president," prompting a sharp response from Ichung’wah, who called Omari a "fake media-based liar only known along Koinange Street."

Feeling defamed, Omari, through his lawyer Brian Mabeya, demanded Ichung’wah delete the tweet, arguing it portrayed him as immoral.

He threatened legal action if the remarks were not retracted.

In the court papers, the lawyer is seeking Ksh11 million arguing that the lawmaker damaged his reputation.

