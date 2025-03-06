Gov’t blogger who has been defending SHA cries out over high medical bills - See how she had mocked Kenyans complaining about SHA

Thursday, March 6, 2025 - A government blogger who had been actively promoting the controversial Social Health Insurance Fund (SHA) is facing criticism from netizens after lamenting about hefty hospital bills.
Wanjiku P Mukuru, a vocal defender of SHA on
Facebook, has previously dismissed widespread concerns over the scheme’s
effectiveness.
In a past post, she claimed that SHA was working well
everywhere except on social media and among Wamunyoro supporters - a term
referring to backers of former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.
Gachagua has accused President William
Ruto of using SHA to siphon public funds, arguing that
upgrading NHIF would have been a more cost-effective
alternative to the Ksh 104 billion SHA platform.
Her recent complaint has left many wondering - is this karma at work?
