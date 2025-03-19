Watch this embarrassing video of KAWIRA MWANGAZA’s husband, MUREGA BAICHU, before the court upheld her impeachment - MERU residents fumbled







Wednesday, March 19, 2025 - A video of former Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza’s musician husband, Murega Baichu, mocking her critics before the High Court upheld her impeachment, has sparked reactions on social media.

In the video, Kawira’s husband is seen performing live in church with a guitar while hitting out at her perceived political enemies, among them MCAs and Senators, who supported her impeachment.

He mentioned Senator Cherargei as among the Senators who plotted Mwangaza's impeachment and mocked him, not knowing that the High Court would uphold her impeachment.

Mureiga Baichu was drunk with power when Kawira was the Governor.

He is part of the reasons why MCAs voted for Kawira's impeachment, blaming him for being proud and arrogant.

Watch the trending video.

