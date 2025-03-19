Trending!! CRAZY KENNAR wows netizens with hilarious skit about dating Kenyan women - This is comedy gold! (WATCH)

Wednesday, March 19, 2025 - Popular comedian and content creator Crazy Kennar has once again set social media on fire with his latest skit, leaving fans in stitches.
Known for his relatable and hilarious takes on everyday
Kenyan life, Kennar’s newest skit, “Which Ladies Have I Been Dating?” hilariously
captures dating norms in Kenya.
In the skit, Kennar goes on a date with a woman who not
only pays for her own ride but also offers to split the
bill - something unheard of in typical Kenyan dating culture.
To add to the shock, she casually reveals that her hobbies include
skydiving, leaving Kennar bewildered as he jokes about women usually preferring
TikTok and naps.
The skit has gone viral, resonating with many Kenyan men and
leaving them wondering - where exactly are such ladies found?
