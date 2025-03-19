Trending!! CRAZY KENNAR wows netizens with hilarious skit about dating Kenyan women - This is comedy gold! (WATCH)







Wednesday, March 19, 2025 - Popular comedian and content creator Crazy Kennar has once again set social media on fire with his latest skit, leaving fans in stitches.

Known for his relatable and hilarious takes on everyday Kenyan life, Kennar’s newest skit, “Which Ladies Have I Been Dating?” hilariously captures dating norms in Kenya.

In the skit, Kennar goes on a date with a woman who not only pays for her own ride but also offers to split the bill - something unheard of in typical Kenyan dating culture.

To add to the shock, she casually reveals that her hobbies include skydiving, leaving Kennar bewildered as he jokes about women usually preferring TikTok and naps.

The skit has gone viral, resonating with many Kenyan men and leaving them wondering - where exactly are such ladies found?

The Kenyan DAILY POST