Matatu Madness! This Matatu without a rear windshield was spotted ferrying passengers in Nairobi (VIDEO)







Wednesday, March 19, 2025 - If you think you’ve seen it all when it comes to Nairobi’s notorious matatus, think again!

From rude touts and reckless driving to blaring music, matatus have long been a law unto themselves.

But just when you assume the madness couldn’t get any worse, a new stunt leaves you speechless.

A case in point is this matatu spotted ferrying passengers without a rear windshield, cruising along a busy Nairobi route as if everything was perfectly normal.

And the most bizarre part? The passengers at the back didn’t seem the least bit bothered!

It’s a scene that perfectly captures the chaotic nature of Nairobi’s public transport, where anything goes, and safety regulations often take a back seat (quite literally!).

Watch the video below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST