Matatu Madness! This Matatu without a rear windshield was spotted ferrying passengers in Nairobi (VIDEO)

Wednesday, March 19, 2025 - If you think you’ve seen it all when it comes to Nairobi’s notorious matatus, think again!
From rude touts and reckless driving to blaring music,
matatus have long been a law unto themselves.
But just when you assume the madness couldn’t get any worse,
a new stunt leaves you speechless.
A case in point is this matatu spotted ferrying
passengers without a rear windshield, cruising along a busy Nairobi route as if
everything was perfectly normal.
And the most bizarre part? The passengers at the back
didn’t seem the least bit bothered!
It’s a scene that perfectly captures the chaotic nature
of Nairobi’s public transport, where anything goes, and safety regulations
often take a back seat (quite literally!).
Watch the video below.
