





Tuesday, March 18, 2025 - Comfort Home CEO, Ezekiah Kariuki, is trending after he took to social media and posted a video, accusing his former employee turned baby mama of blackmailing him and planning to bring down his business empire.

Kariuki’s jilted baby mama went with the company’s data after he fired her and reported him to the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) over tax evasion.

Kariuki, who runs a real estate company, is a well-known womanizer, with an appetite for women, especially his female staff members.

He is fond of posting videos on Tiktok goofing around with ladies who work at his company.

Watch the videos.

Watch questionable videos of shirt-chasing Comfort Home CEO, EZEKEIAH KARIUKI, and his female employees - He impregnated one of his staff members and she is now blackmailing him

Below is a trending video of the skirt-chasing CEO accusing his former employee-turned-baby mama of blackmail.

