He was beaten by goons after GLADYS WANGA’s husband busted them in a hotel room! Leaked PHOTO of Homa Bay County Chief of Staff, CHARLES ODHIAMBO, nursing injuries!







Tuesday, March 18, 2025 - Homa Bay County Chief of Staff, Charles Odhiambo, has been trending after word got out that he had been viciously attacked by hired goons after Governor Gladys Wanga’s husband busted them in a hotel room.

Although Charles came out guns blazing and denied the reports concerning his alleged attack, a photo of him nursing serious injuries has surfaced on social media.

Blogger Aoko Otieno claims Charles is trying to cover up his attack with phone interviews.

She challenged him to record a video and post it to prove that he is not nursing injuries.

Odhiambo has not been reporting to work at the county headquarters, raising eyebrows.

He has also disappeared from social media, amid reports of his attack by goons hired by Gladys Wanga’s husband.

The Kenyan DAILY POST