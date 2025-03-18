PHOTOs of the employee that Comforts Home CEO, HEZEKIAH KARIUKI, impregnated - She wants to bring down his business empire after he fired her! KRA is on his neck







Tuesday, March 18, 2025 - Comfort Homes CEO, Hezekiah Kariuki, is a troubled man after his former employee turned baby mama, Doris Wawira, plotted to bring down his business empire after leaving his real estate company.

Kariuki posted a video narrating his woes and lamented that Doris vanished with the company’s data and has been blackmailing him.

She has reported him to the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) over tax evasion and taken him to court over child support.

According to Kariuki, Doris has made his life a living hell after he fired her.

She had employed him as a manager at Comfort Homes, where she allegedly earned a monthly salary of Ksh 400,000.

“I used to pay her Ksh 400,000 and catered for all her bills,” Kariuki said in a viral video.

