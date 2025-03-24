Wachana na RAILA Kabisa… Next time utatembea uchi! GAUCHO delivers chilling warning to PETER SALASYA after Nyayo Stadium incident (VIDEO)







Monday, March 24, 2025 - Calvince Okoth, popularly known as Gaucho, has issued a stern warning to Mumias East MP, Peter Salasya, over his continued criticism of ODM leader, Raila Odinga.

This comes after Salasya was roughed up by a group of rowdy youth allied to Raila at Nyayo Stadium during the Harambee Stars vs. Gabon World Cup qualifier.

The angry crowd accused the MP of disrespecting Raila, forcing security to intervene.

In a viral video, Gaucho warned Salasya that the attack was just a glimpse of what could come, should he persist in criticizing Raila.

"What happened at Nyayo is just the beginning," Gaucho declared, adding that he is willing to do whatever it takes to defend Raila from attacks.

Salasya has yet to respond to the threats.

Watch the video below.

