Here is the VIDEO of RAILA’s chief goon GAUCHO paying youths who assaulted SALASYA at Nyayo Stadium – ‘Jeshi Ya BABA’ (VIDEO)







Monday, March 24, 2025 - A video has surfaced online showing Calvince Okoth, popularly known as Gaucho, paying the group that attacked Mumias East MP, Peter Salasya, at Nyayo Stadium during the Harambee Stars vs. Gabon match on Sunday.

The rowdy youths accused Salasya of disrespecting Raila Odinga, prompting security officers to intervene and escort him to safety.

Salasya, once a staunch ODM supporter, has recently been critical of Raila after aligning himself with President Ruto.

Calls are now mounting for authorities to take action against those involved in the assault.

Here is tribal bigot Gaucho paying ODM goons to terrorize people at Nyayo Stadium. Ati hawa ni jeshi ya baba. See their dress code? They should be arrested! pic.twitter.com/wcdmG8r6RG — Cornelius K. Ronoh (@itskipronoh) March 24, 2025

