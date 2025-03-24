Tiktoker hilariously trolls RUTO’s stunts in Church in a viral VIDEO and netizens are talking (WATCH)







Monday, March 24, 2025 - Creative Kenyans on TikTok have intensified criticism of President William Ruto’s extravagant church donations.

Recently, Ruto donated Ksh 20 million to a church in Roysambu, sparking public outrage and protests outside the venue.

Despite the backlash, Ruto has remained defiant, accusing his critics of being “agents of the devil” and vowing to continue his generosity.

In this viral TikTok video, the content creator has mocked Ruto by referencing a past incident where he shed tears in his church, alleging that the president uses such stunts to manipulate Kenyans.

Watch the video below.

Kenyans being Kenyans 😂 pic.twitter.com/77r05KzVeT — The Kenyan Vigilante (@KenyanSays) March 22, 2025

The Kenya DAILY POST